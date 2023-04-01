Winter was epic! Snow was more abundant than since 1976. Rain was more continuous than since 1982. Frost was colder than since 1990. All of this happened within this same winter!

Californians generally appreciate rain and snow, and tolerate typically minor chill. Chaparral and desert climates here rarely get much. However, this weather has been excessive!

Furthermore, such excessively cold or wet weather was unconducive to gardening.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

