Westerlay Orchids, Southern California’s largest commercial grower of Phalaenopsis and Cymbidium orchids, will open its shop doors, at 3504 Via Real in Carpinteria, on Friday, July 12 from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., to help raise funds for local nonprofit, The 17q12 Foundation.
The foundation serves individuals and families suffering from a rare chromosomal disorder known as "chromosome 17q12 microdeletion" or "microduplication syndrome" that results from either missing or duplicate pieces of DNA in a person’s genetic code.
The three generation, family-owned exotic flower business and fundraising hosts will gift 17% of all retail shop purchases on that day, to help the 17q12 Foundation continue to spread awareness and help fund essential resources for individuals and families seeking assistance in managing the symptoms of the genetic disorder.
Founded in 2017, the foundation aims to serve the small but growing national community of individuals and families affected by the rare chromosomal disorder that often includes symptoms of intellectual disability, developmental delay, behavioral challenges, and internal organ malformation or malfunction.
Visit www.Chromo17q12.org to learn more about chromosome 17q12 microdeletion or microduplication syndrome and what The 17q12 Foundation is doing to help. Search #HowWeFly on Instagram to connect with The 17q12 Foundation community.
Learn more about the Westerlay Orchids philosophy and variety of exotic blooms at www.WesterlayOrchids.com.