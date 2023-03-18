30329thumb.JPG

Some cultivated species can become weeds.

 Contributed

Weeds are weeds simply because they grow so aggressively where they do not belong.

They begin before the weather gets warm enough for desirable plants to grow. Some are already blooming and dispersing seed. This is why weeding is presently very important. Weeds innately compete with desirable vegetation for space, water and other resources.

Weeding should ideally eliminate target weeds before they disperse seed. Some weeds are sneaky. They bloom and disperse seed while young and seemingly innocent. Some conceal their bloom and seed with their lush foliage.

30329.JPG

Douglas iris can interfere with grazing.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

