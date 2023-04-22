Some gardens continue to recover from the exceptionally wintry weather of last winter.

Frost damaged some plants, and killed a few. Wind damaged trees. Excessive rain caused erosion and saturation. This collectively unpleasant weather inhibited some from maintaining their gardens. Yet, some plants that require vernalization are performing splendidly.

It seems like an odd juxtaposition. Bloom of some plants is so unusually robust amongst remaining weather damage. Some bloom is noticeably late while most is precisely on schedule.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

