Trees are generally the most significant living components within a home garden. Even treeless gardens benefit from nearby trees.

Some old redwoods contain more wood than the homes that they shade. Some old oaks inhabited the landscape centuries before their gardens did.

With few exceptions, nothing in a garden is as big or permanent as a tree.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

