Tony Tomeo: Citrus are summery winter fruits

Otherwise, many citrus fruits can last for more than three months on their trees without consequence. Some improve with mellowing. 'Meyer' lemons, which are a hybrid of an orange and a lemon, ripen like richly flavored lemons, and then mellow like very tart oranges. Since citrus fruits stop ripening when harvested, it is advisable to taste one before harvesting too many that are not ready.

Some ripened Mandarin oranges may have slight green blotches. 'Valencia' oranges may be slightly yellowish.

Highlight: Orange

Most of us know what oranges are. The color is, of course, orange. They are very juicy and sweet. Cultivars that are most popular for eating fresh, particularly 'navel' oranges, are easy to peel and separate into segments. Those that are best for juicing, such as 'Valencia', are a bit smaller with thinner rind, so are a bit sloppier to peel and separate. Such 'sweet' oranges are Citrus sinensis.

Richly tangy blood oranges are of the same species, but have blushed or deep red pulp and juice. 'Sanguinelli', although rare here, is nonetheless the most popular of the blood oranges, and is a traditional citrus component of sangria. The juicy fruit is compact, with tightly fitting thin skin, comparable to that of 'Valencia'. Rarer 'Moro' produces plumper fruit that is easy to peel and eat fresh.

Sour and bitter oranges, which are very rare here, are mostly Citrus auranticum. Sour oranges, such as 'Seville', are used for marmalades and confections. Bitter oranges are used for flavorings and fragrances, such as 'Bergamot' for Earl Grey tea. Both bitter and sour oranges were less rare a century ago, when some were appreciated for alluringly fragrant bloom and handsome foliage.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com .

