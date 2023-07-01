All cacti are succulents. However, not all succulents are cacti.

Actually, cacti are a very unique family. Their distinctive spines and thorns are very specialized leaves and stems. Such specialized leaves can not photosynthesize without green chlorophyll.

Therefore, cacti rely on their succulent green trunks for photosynthesis. Their trunks work as foliage.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you