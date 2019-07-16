{{featured_button_text}}
Some plants should stay wild

The California poppy is the state flower.

 Contributed photo

Eschscholzia californica: California Poppy, Copa de Oro

The California Poppy is a member of the Papaveraceae family which consists of 42 genera and approximately 800 species. It is named for Johann Friedrich Von Eschscholtz, a German botanist who explored California in 1810.

Eschscholzia californica became the official state flower in 1902, beating out the Mariposa Lily (Calochotrus) and the Matilija Poppy (Romneya) for the honor.

Eschscholzia californica is an herbaceous annual or biennial, 6 inches to two feet in height and spread. The leaves are blue-grey-green, glaucus and finely divided into linear segments. The leaves are primarily basal and attach to a long, thin carrot-like taproot.

The flowers have four bright orange, silky petals, 1-2 inches long, and bloom from February through September. The flower has numerous stamens and one pistil attached to a superior ovary.

The flowers close at night or in windy conditions to help conserve water. The seed pod is a single chambered linear tube; 1½ - 3 inches long and 1/8 inches in diameter, containing 50 or more seeds. The seeds are round, dark brown to black in color and less than a thirty-second of an inch in diameter.

Eschscholzia californica is native to the Western United States and Northern Mexico from sea level to 6,000 feet in elevation. It is commonly found in large colonies in open meadows and hillsides, and is tolerant of most soil types, but prefers well-drained loam and full sun.

California Poppy leaves and roots contain several useful medicinal compounds in the form of alkaloids.

The main alkaloids are Chelirubine, Sanguinarine and Macarpine, which are used as an analgesic, sedative and antispasmodic. The seeds were also consumed by Native Americans as a source of protein.

There are several other species of Eschscholzia native to California:

Eschscholzia caespitosa: Tufted Poppy have tufted foliage and yellow flowers

Eschscholzia lemmonii: Lemon’s Poppy have leaves are whitish and pubescent.

Eschscholzia minutiflora: Pigmy Poppy plant is less than 3 inches tall.

Eschscholzia ramose: Island Poppy don flowers that are less than ½ inch in diameter.

022619 SYV2019 Citizen Schulz 02.jpg

Steve Schulz is shown at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden. He's passionate about the outdoors, particularly gardening, and teaches area youth about native plants and gardening skills.
+2
Jim Rice: Life in the Hive

Jim Rice: Life in the Hive

Driving along the rural areas of our county, it is not unusual to see stacks of white bee boxes along the road. Have you ever wondered what mi…

Naturalist Lanny Kaufer leads Arroyo Hondo Preserve herb walk July 20

Naturalist Lanny Kaufer leads Arroyo Hondo Preserve herb walk July 20

Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer will lead an herb walk at Arroyo Hondo Preserve located on the Gaviota Coast north of Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The walk will conclude with a direct-from-the-grower native plant sale hosted by Santa Barbara Natives (SBN), a native plant nursery founded by Arroyo Hondo Preserve manager John Warner.

Never miss a home trend

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Schulz is one of the initial founders of the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and currently serves as the garden coordinator.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags