Few trees that inhabit home gardens begin their residency as nature intended them to.

Most are exotic, from other ecosystems, regions and climates. Almost all initially grew in nurseries, with their roots confined to cans of soilless media. Most rely on pruning and binding to develop straight and tall trunks. In the garden, most rely on stakes for stability.

Nursery stakes are different from landscape stakes. They support the developing trunks of young trees as they grow in nurseries. They can do the same for very young trees that grow directly into home gardens.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you