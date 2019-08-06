Locals are invited to Valley Shred Day on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Hall's back lot.
Residents can get rid of old sensitive documents in a secure and environmentally responsible manner.
Shred five boxes worth of documents at no charge.
The event is sponsored by Santa Ynez Valley Rotary, Chicago Title Insurance Company, the City of Solvang, Solvang Chamber of Commerce and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.
