Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden launches monthly 'Art in the Garden' event

062220 Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Gardens

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden will launch their one-day-a-month community program "Art In The Garden!" starting Saturday, June 27 at their Buellton community grounds.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Gardens

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is launching a monthly community program "Art In The Garden!", starting Saturday, June 27 at their Buellton community grounds.

All are welcome and invited to bring art supplies and a chair or blanket for sitting.

The cost-free, self-directed art program will be held through the summer on the last Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at 151 Sycamore Drive, Buellton.

Garden membership is encouraged. For details and more information, visit www.syvbotanicgarden.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

