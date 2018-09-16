Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, which offers a selection of privately-owned estates and ranch vacation rentals in the Santa Ynez Valley, has been chosen to manage The Bungalows and event space at the historic Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.
Leanne Schlinger, president of Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, built the company 12 years ago with the intention of providing accommodations and experiences that truly embellish the bucolic Santa Ynez Valley lifestyle.
“There is no property that tugs at my heartstrings quite like Mattei’s Tavern. The property has served as a sanctuary to guests for over 125 years and it is my pleasure to be able to honor that pure, timeless, hospitality today,” Schlinger said.
Once a stagecoach stop pioneered by the Swiss-American Felix Mattei during the late 19th century, and a social center frequented by the likes of Bing Crosby and Clark Gable, Mattei’s Tavern is now one of the most familiar historic sites in the Santa Ynez Valley. Its heritage is revealed through the gabled buildings and pastoral surroundings, and its old-world charm is palpable. The property has served as a gathering place, bringing together loved ones and strangers alike, ever since. For years, Mattei’s Tavern has provided sanctuary for those seeking the tranquility and adventure of the Central Coast.
Brian Strange, owner of Mattei’s Tavern stated, “As owners, we are pleased to have Santa Ynez Rental, a local business that is an experienced, respected and professional organization run The Bungalows and events while we transition Mattei’s into a full-fledged resort and spa.”
Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals said it is passionate about honoring the history of Mattei’s and not only bringing guests to the property, but to the local community as well.
For further information, contact the Mattie’s Tavern Event Manager, Taylor Lockhart, at (805) 335-3237 or email Matteis@santaynezvacationrentals.com.