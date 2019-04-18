The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is currently recruiting volunteers 18 years and older to help facilitate its popular Butterflies Alive! summer exhibit from May 25 through Sept. 2.
Volunteers who commit to at least one three-hour shift per week will have the opportunity to both explore the world of butterflies in the Museum’s new Sprague Butterfly Pavilion, and engage with visitors to help them get the most out of their experience.
Volunteer training offers a chance to learn about dozens of butterfly species and their importance to the environment, as well as how to interact with visitors from all over the world. Volunteers ensure everyone’s safety in the pavilion (including the butterflies), and encourage visitors to stop by the emergence chamber in the Santa Barbara Gallery to see butterflies emerge from their chrysalides (cocoons).
The Museum is looking for volunteers from a variety of ages and backgrounds to better serve its diverse audience. Interested adults are encouraged to visit sbnature.org/volunteer for more information. Various volunteer opportunities for teens can be found at sbnature.org/teens. Bilingual English/Spanish volunteers are especially encouraged to apply.
Returning Museum or Sea Center volunteers need not apply through the website. They are welcome to contact Volunteer Manager Rebecca Fagan Coulter directly at rcoulter@sbnature2.org or 805-682-4711, ext. 107.