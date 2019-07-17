The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association (LVBA) will celebrate National Honey Bee Day on August 17th at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room, located at 1520 East Chestnut Court in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto.
The public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of complimentary honey tasting, hive observation and discussions about backyard beekeeping, sustainable gardening and ways to participate in saving the bees. Children are welcome.
LVBA is involved in community education programs, swarm removal and mentoring new beekeepers.
The association holds monthly beekeeping meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room. Annual membership costs $10 per family.
To learn more about the organization or inquire about bee removal services, visit www.lvbka.org, call 805-736-9032 or email info@flyinggoatcellars.com.
Driving along the rural areas of our county, it is not unusual to see stacks of white bee boxes along the road. Have you ever wondered what mi…
First, an introduction. My name is Jim Rice and I am the president of the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association. We are a group of hobbyists from Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley that either keep beehives or are interested in honeybees and other pollinators. We hold monthly meetings that cover a variety of topics as we share what we have learned with other members. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at the Flying Goat Tasting Room, 1520 E. Chestnut Court, Unit A at 6:30 p.m. With these articles, I hope to offer valuable information to the general public about bees.