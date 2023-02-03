Gardening Toxic Houseplants
Buy Now

This image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a vining pothos houseplant, which has toxic properties so should be kept away from children. 

 Jessica Damiano

When visiting friends or family who have both houseplants and young children, I’ve been compared to “Aunt Bonnie” from the Geico commercial “Aunt Infestation.”

In it, a young couple who just moved into a new home complains of having pests — not ants but overbearing “aunts.” Like the one who declares the condiments in their refrigerator to be “Expired! Expired! Expired!,” I invariably invade room after room of my hosts’ homes exclaiming, “Toxic! Toxic! Toxic!”

I’m pointing out houseplants that should be kept out of kids' mouths. And I don’t mind dashing friends’ hopes of an Instagram-worthy indoor jungle if it means potentially preventing harm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you