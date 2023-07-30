A tree is a woody perennial plant with a single tall trunk and branches.

Banana trees and tree ferns lack both branches and wood. Arboriform yuccas develop branches but are not woody. Palm trees are no better. Some develop a few trunks but without branches.

Doum palms that develop branches are extremely rare in California. No palm is actually woody.

