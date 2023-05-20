Spring bloom is the most colorful color in the garden here. It is not the only color though.

Some deciduous foliage will provide color at the opposite end of the year. Bark can add a bit of color, particularly while deciduous trees defoliate for winter. So can colorful fruit.

Furthermore, ornamental foliage, both deciduous and evergreen, can contribute color.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

