The weather this year has been a cold hot mess! Both the worst frost since 1990 and the worst storms since 1982 occurred in one winter.

Then, cold wintry weather lingered into spring to inhibit spring bloom. Now, cool and mild weather of spring lingers into summer to inhibit summer growth.

This particular climate is innately mild, but this is a bit too mild.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

