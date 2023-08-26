Aridity is the opposite of humidity. It is why summer warmth is not as unpleasant here as in humid climates.

It does not get so much consideration though. Most of the populace of California inhabits arid chaparral or desert climates. Aridity is so typical that any absence gets more attention.

Humid warmth is both uncomfortable and relatively uncommon here.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

