If you want to update or list an item in this calendar, email it to calendar@santamariatimes.com two weeks in advance.
Tuesday
Orcutt — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central City Farmers Market, Oak Knoll South, corner of Bradley Road and Clark Avenue; includes fresh honey and eggs.
Wednesday
Arroyo Grande — 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Smart and Final Market, 1464 E. Grand Ave. Info: Gary McBride, 544-9570.
Santa Maria — noon to 4 p.m., Central City Farmers Market, Broadway and Main Street in the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot; includes local beekeepers’ honey and bee pollen, bread, pastries and plants. Info: 305-9829.
Solvang — 4 to 7 p.m., Copenhagen Drive and First Street; marketing with a Danish ambiance. Info: 962-5354.
Thursday
Santa Maria — noon to dusk, Growing Grounds Farm-Santa Maria, 820 W. Foster Road; includes fresh organic produce, flowers and nursery plants all grown without pesticides. Proceeds benefit Transitions Mental Health Association. Info: 934-2182; for updates on availability visit https://www.facebook.com/Growing-Grounds-Farm-Santa-Maria-130192483741378/
Friday
Lompoc — 2 to 6 p.m., Ocean Avenue and I Street; includes food, entertainment and activities for the whole family.
Saturday
Santa Maria Town Center — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., outside Macy’s at Town Center East.; held rain or shine all year, features fruits, plants, organic beef and other vendors; Info: 922-7931.
Arroyo Grande in the Village — noon to 2:30 p.m., 215 E. Branch St.; includes live music and an art show. Info: 489-1488.
Sunday
Nipomo — 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in front of the Monarch Dunes Club, 1645 Trilogy Parkway; potted herbs, home-baked breads and a weekly barbecue. Info: 929-1583.
Vandenberg Village — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Burton Mesa Boulevard and Constellation Road; year-round, rain or shine. Info: 588-8469 or www.villagegoesgreen.org/market.html.