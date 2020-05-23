Exterior renovations that can improve home value

Exterior renovations that can improve home value

{{featured_button_text}}
Exterior renovations that can improve home value
Metro Creative Graphics

Renovating a home to improve its value can be a smart investment. Interior improvements, such as updating kitchens and baths, offer good return on investment, but there are plenty of exterior renovations that can add value to a home and give it that coveted ÒwowÓ factor.

Landscaping

Abundant and well-planned landscaping can instantly boost curb appeal. According to the landscaping company Lawn Starter, 71 percent of prospective home buyers say a homeÕs curb appeal is an important factor in their buying decisions. As buyers use the internet to look for their dream homes, thereÕs no denying a beautifully landscaped, nicely photographed property can entice buyers to click and read more about a house.

Address insects and minor repairs

Improving home value may come down to fixing areas of the home that can negatively affect its appeal to buyers. Hire an inspector to look at key components of the house and recommend what needs to be fixed. This way it is discovered before home buyers come in and do their own inspections. Termite infestations, deteriorating roofs and hidden water leaks are some things that might need fixing.

Improve the entryway

The front door is the focal point of a homeÕs exterior. Invest in a new door or paint it a striking color to add appeal. Remodeling magazineÕs ÒCost vs. Value Report 2019Ó indicates changing an entry door to a steel replacement can offer 74.9 percent ROI. Such a door provides visual appeal and added security Ñ things buyers look for. In addition to the front door, make sure that the entryway has a level walkway, steps that are in good repair, accents that are free from rust or tarnish, and decorative plants.

Outdoor lighting

Outdoor lighting can add to the ambiance of a property and serve as a security feature. Utilize different lights, such as a bright light by the entry, uplighting in trees and shrubs for drama, a light-lined path to the door to improve visibility, and motion-detection lights to improve the security of the property.

Repaint (or reside) the exterior

A fresh coat of paint or new (or cleaned) siding can instantly give homes a facelift. Neutral, warm and inviting colors tend to have the widest appeal. Adding manufactured stone veneer to the home can offer a 94.9 percent ROI, says Remodeling. And after doing the front door and siding, investing in a garage door replacement offers the highest ROI of all exterior projects listed on the ÒCost vs. Value Report 2019.Ó This improvement returns 97.5 percent when selling.

Knowing which improvements add value to a home can help homeowners tailor their efforts to those that are most financially beneficial.

0
0
0
0
0

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best security lighting on a budget
Home & Garden

The best security lighting on a budget

Every home owner, regardless of his or her neighborhood, should consider security lighting. A well-lit property can be a major deterrent to potential burglars, and with these three smart security lighting picks, it’s also one of the most cost-effective ways to keep your home safe.

Chemical-free ways to unclog your shower drain
Home & Garden

Chemical-free ways to unclog your shower drain

When your shower drain becomes clogged, your first instinct might be to reach for a chemical clog remover—until you read the safety warnings on the back of the bottle. Chemical clog removers don’t just pose a threat to your safety, but can also eat away at your pipes over time. Here are two simple ways to unclog your shower drain naturally.

Home inspections 101
Home & Garden

Home inspections 101

The process of buying a home can be unlike any experience prospective buyers have ever had. After finding a home they like and coming to an ag…

4 garbage cans that keep animals out
Home & Garden

4 garbage cans that keep animals out

If your trash has ever been raided by raccoons, opossums, squirrels, or rats, you know what a pain it is to clean up scattered garbage. Fortunately, these smartly designed garbage cans and accessories keep pests away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News