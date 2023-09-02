Warm season vegetables will be productive until autumn. Several will produce until frost.

Those that grew slowly during mild weather through last spring are performing well now. Summer does not end until later in September.

Summery weather may not end until a bit later. Several climates never get frost. Yet, cool season vegetables are now seasonable.

Horticulturist Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.

