Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant medium who stars on the E! Television Network series “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two unforgettable nights. The first show will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, and the second show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.
Henry was born in Hanford, California. He noticed his clairvoyant abilities when he was just ten years old after waking suddenly one night with a strong feeling his grandmother was about to die. Minutes after, his family received a call informing them of his grandmother’s passing.
After this experience, he would regularly have vivid dreams that often contained messages from his grandmother, and eventually messages from other people he never knew nor met. Despite his fears, Henry eventually embraced his talent and eventually began honing his skills with the hopes of helping others.
During his high school years, he started giving readings to his peers and teachers. After graduating, he aspired to become a hospice nurse because he felt his gift could help his patients with their transition.
He began providing readings in his hometown, then eventually provided psychic services in Fresno. As a result, his career began to take off, and he eventually began providing readings in Los Angeles. Shortly after his arrival, he developed a celebrity clientele, hence his title “The Hollywood Medium.”
He reached mainstream success after he was featured on an episode of E!’s hit series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2015. From there, he landed his very own show, “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.” The series began its broadcast in January 2016 and was E!'s largest launch of a non-spinoff unscripted series in the past three years with 3.2 million viewers for its third episode.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for each show are $49, $59, $69, $74 & $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.