You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday message from GSM 3rd Class John Bixby, serving in the Persian Gulf on the USS Philippine Sea

Holiday message from GSM 3rd Class John Bixby, serving in the Persian Gulf on the USS Philippine Sea

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, a public relations service of the United States Department of Defense, shared this video from Gas Turbine System Technician 3rd Class John Bixby wishing his family in Santa Maria a happy Christmas. 

GSM 3rd Class Bixby is currently serving in the U.S. Navy in the Arabian Gulf on the USS Philippine Sea.  

The video was recorded on Dec. 10. 

Learn a little more about the position of Gas Turbine Systems Technician in this video from the United States Navy's YouTube page

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jon A. Tobin
Obituaries

Jon A. Tobin

Jon A. Tobin left this world suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the young age of 48. He was born in Santa Maria to his loving pare…

Michael Richard Norris
Obituaries

Michael Richard Norris

Michael Richard Norris was born to John and Judy Norris in Fresno, California on November 19, 1958. He passed away due to cardiac arrest while…

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen
Obituaries

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen

Couples who have been in love, and by the grace of Almighty God, have survived the death of their loved one, will understand why I have writte…

Debra C. Stahl
Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debi was born in Tucson, Arizona, March 30th 1953, to Frank and Dorthy Kent. She passed away surrounded by family on November 17th 2020, in Sa…

Edward Joseph Collins
Obituaries

Edward Joseph Collins

  • Updated

Edward Joseph Collins (Ed Collins) of Santa Maria passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born March 1st, 1929 in Roscommon …

Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo
Obituaries

Rosita "Rose" Sales Ramilo

Rose was born to parents Casimiro and Juanita Sales in Manila, Philippines. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education and shared with …

Obituaries

Cruz Ibarra

CRUZ IBARRA, 80, of Guadalupe, CA passed Away December 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

Obituaries

Kimberly Ann Sartain

Kimberly Ann Sartain, 50, of Arroyo Grande passed away on December 10th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel …

Obituaries

Betty Evans McDonald

Betty Evans McDonald, age 100, passed away on December 11, 2020, in Paso Robles, CA. She was born on January 8, 1920 in Los Alamos, CA, to Wil…

Obituaries

Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert “Gordo” Dominguez, 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News