Holiday message from GSM 3rd Class John Bixby, serving in the Persian Gulf on the USS Philippine Sea

The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, a public relations service of the United States Department of Defense, shared this video from Gas Turbine System Technician 3rd Class John Bixby wishing his family in Santa Maria a happy Christmas.
GSM 3rd Class Bixby is currently serving in the U.S. Navy in the Arabian Gulf on the USS Philippine Sea.
The video was recorded on Dec. 10.
Learn a little more about the position of Gas Turbine Systems Technician in this video from the United States Navy's YouTube page.
