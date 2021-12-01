The first of three holiday Makers Markets will debut Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, showcasing a curated collection of handmade goods produced by area artisans.
On display and for sale this weekend will be wood crafts by Scott Bruhn; jewelry by Diana Paul; gifts and hand-dyed scarves by Emily Abello; and jewelry and paper gifts by Lori McConnell.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, a separate set of artisans to showcase their works will be Georganne Alex and her art-wear bags and scarves; Kristen Bates with her Danish-inspired and beaded jewelry; Mary Ann Manmone’s functional needle arts; and Mark Infanti’s turned and hand-carved wood crafts.
The Makers Market will conclude on Dec. 18 with Syd McCutcheon’s modern take on folk arts and crafts; ceramics by Shelley Nakano; and Mary Stanley’s fiber arts for all ages.
There is no charge for admission.
Elverhøj Museum of History & Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang.
The contribution, to be paid over a five-year period, is in addition to the $1.3 million already donated to helping the center expand and build a new 4,800-square-foot building that includes meeting and activity rooms, commercial kitchen, a computer lab, and administrative offices.
Local charity Wheels ‘N Windmills distributed $19,000 to three Santa Ynez Valley nonprofits with funds raised from the annual Solvang Fall Classic Car and Motorcycle Show held on October 9.
A far cry from schooling in private homes and stores as was done prior to the establishment of a combination grammar and high school in 1896, students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High will gather on campus to celebrate their alma mater's 125th anniversary on Dec. 7.