Koehler Winery will host a holiday gift market event on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Los Olivos vineyard, located at 5360 Foxen Canyon Road. The shopping and entertainment event, open to the public and free to attend, will feature an assortment of handmade creations produced by over 30 Central Coast makers, creators, artists, hobbyists, crafters and bakers.
Handcrafted clothing, candles and cutlery, skincare, handbags and jewelry will be available for purchase, according to the holiday gift market coordinator, Kelly Fiore of
Valley Wellness Collective.
“We designed the market to give shoppers a chance to mingle with the artisans and actually meet the people who handcrafted each item with thought, care and skill,” Fiore said.
A lineup of local musicians will also perform, including Bear Redell, Paige Peel, Jon Firey and Jacie Lynn Jones.
Koehler will offer tasting flights and glasses of wine for purchase.
Full of Life Flatbread will be on site, serving pizza and other treats for the whole family.
Fiore says some gift selections come with an opportunity to create, personalize and "do-it-yourself," such as aromatherapy blends, sugar scrubs and hat customizing.
“I try to weave in opportunities for personal development and time to channel creativity at all of our events,” she said.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys at the door are encouraged for donation to Toys for Tots and Fulfill A Wish programs organized through People Helping People.
Preregistered guests will be entered to win a selection of door prizes valued at over $500. Prizes include a private yoga class for 10, a Koehler wine package, a gift certificate from Full of Life Flatbread, bath salts, candles, a necklace, aromatherapy rollers and more.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.