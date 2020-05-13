Hints from Heloise: Virus scam

Dear Readers: With all the talk and concern about health care and the coronavirus, scammers will play on your fear through texts, calls or emails with offers of pills and potions they guarantee will flush out toxins from your body or keep you safe from the coronavirus. Please don't fall for these scams. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we don't yet have a vaccine, and the current speculation is that we're at least one year away from having anything to combat this disease. Also, do your homework when it comes to donations. Go to coronavirus.gov for the latest information. Stay safe to stay healthy. -- Heloise
GO FOR A STROLLER
Dear Heloise: Lately I've found that I'm a little unsteady on my feet, but I'm not ready to use a walker, so I take my grandson's old, lightweight stroller when I go out. I can hang my purse on the handle or put it in the stroller seat with any small packages I have. I feel more stable, and I'm not juggling or struggling with too much to carry. It's easy to maneuver, and I can toss it in the trunk or back seat for the ride home. -- Betty in Florida
LEARNING TO ECONOMIZE
Dear Heloise: Since the pandemic hit, we're seeing a lot of panic about running out of supplies like toilet paper, toothpaste and other necessities. This has made me take a good look at how I may have been over-using some of these products.
For example, a pea-size amount of toothpaste will do just as good a job as a brush full. I've found that most of the time half the amount of toilet paper I've been using is plenty. Instead of grabbing a full paper towel to do a small job, use a half sheet. If a paper plate isn't soiled after having chips or pretzels on it, save it for having a snack later. Now I'm on a mission to find other ways to cut excess, and I will never go back to the way I was using things before. -- Bob in New Hampshire
CLEANING THE DISHWASHER
Dear Heloise: Since my husband has passed, I find that I'm not using my dishwasher as often, and I'm noticing a bad smell coming from it. What's the best way to eliminate the odor? -- Flo in Montana
Flo, it's vinegar to the rescue! Put a cup or bowl filled with vinegar on the bottom rack (brace it so it doesn't fall over). Run the dishwasher, stopping it when it gets to the rinse cycle. Let it sit for an hour with the door closed. The vinegar will kill any mold or mildew that might be causing the bad odor. Then complete the rinse cycle. When the cycle ends, leave the door open to let it dry thoroughly.
To help prevent future odors, sprinkle some baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher between loads (be sure the dishwasher is not wet inside). It's OK to leave it in there when you run your dishwasher again. -- Heloise
Essential Ron Colone: A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
Iwas in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people ar…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…
