Hints from Heloise: Virus scam

Dear Readers: With all the talk and concern about health care and the coronavirus, scammers will play on your fear through texts, calls or emails with offers of pills and potions they guarantee will flush out toxins from your body or keep you safe from the coronavirus. Please don't fall for these scams. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we don't yet have a vaccine, and the current speculation is that we're at least one year away from having anything to combat this disease. Also, do your homework when it comes to donations. Go to coronavirus.gov for the latest information. Stay safe to stay healthy. -- Heloise

GO FOR A STROLLER

Dear Heloise: Lately I've found that I'm a little unsteady on my feet, but I'm not ready to use a walker, so I take my grandson's old, lightweight stroller when I go out. I can hang my purse on the handle or put it in the stroller seat with any small packages I have. I feel more stable, and I'm not juggling or struggling with too much to carry. It's easy to maneuver, and I can toss it in the trunk or back seat for the ride home. -- Betty in Florida

LEARNING TO ECONOMIZE