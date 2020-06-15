Hints from Heloise: The ocean is not for garbage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today's Sound Off is about trash in our oceans:

Dear Heloise: There is a tremendous amount of garbage that is thrown into our oceans every day. In fact, there is so much plastic in the world's oceans that sea creatures eat it thinking it's food. It kills whales, sea turtles and other sea life. There are currently a few companies that are trying to clean up our beautiful oceans, but they are having a hard time keeping up with the careless disposal of trash that litters our oceans' floors. Please, tell people to properly dispose of their trash. The ocean is not a garbage pail. -- Howard in California

FAST FACTS

Here are some new uses for an old cellphone:

* Donate it to Cell Phones for Soldiers, which allows military personnel to call home free.

* Donate it to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV.org), which helps victims of domestic violence call for help.

* Use it as an alarm clock.

* Deactivate it and give it to a small child to play with.

PHOTOGRAPH YOUR VALUABLES