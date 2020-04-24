Hints from Heloise: Targeting the elderly

Vinegar works wonders for other cleaning chores like removing the grime from sliding glass door tracks. Just pour a little full-strength vinegar into the door track, let it sit in the track for awhile, then rinse the vinegar out with water. While you're at it, spray some vinegar on the shower door to dissolve soap scum, then scrub with a soft brush and rinse. For a ton of more cleaning and sanitizing hints using vinegar, send for my six-page vinegar pamphlet by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: Vinegar will also remove stains from clay pots. -- Heloise

GAS GRILL CLEANING

Dear Readers: Since we're all eating at home these days, our gas grills will be getting a lot more use, so they'll be needing a good cleaning every once in a while. Here are some hints for the best way to tackle this chore:

While the grill is cool and the propane is shut off, take out the removable parts (grates, burners and drip grids). The manual should provide information on how to remove any parts, if you are unsure. Clean these parts using a scrub brush with warm water and dish detergent. Scrub to remove stuck-on food and grease. Rinse with water and air-dry.