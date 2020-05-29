Hints from Heloise: Stay on track

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Readers: During this time of social distancing, it's easy to get off track from our daily routine -- stay in our bathrobe all day or get a bit careless about our appearance or housekeeping.

Here are a few hints to help you get your life in order:

* First, establish a routine. Get up at the same time every day, go to bed at the same time.

* Assign yourself certain tasks each day. For example: Monday, vacuum the whole house. Tuesday, change the sheets. Wednesday, empty the dishwasher. Thursday, do one load of laundry, etc. Write down the tasks to be accomplished that day and tape it to your bathroom mirror or on the refrigerator.

* Exercise. Get up during commercials and stretch those muscles. Walk around the house or yard.

* Eat as healthy as you can. Don't munch between meals. Many of us eat not because we're hungry, but because we're bored.

Remember, this social distancing will end, so hang in there. Stay healthy; stay safe. -- Heloise

