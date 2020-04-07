Hints from Heloise: Pinwheel pie crust

Butter pats

Dear Heloise: I found it’s easier to serve butter in uniformed pat sizes. I usually place a stick of butter in the freezer for about an hour, then take it out and use an egg slicer to cut into individual pats. These always look so nice when we have company over for dinner. — Carol in Pennsylvania

Clump of salt

Dear Heloise: It’s very humid where I live, and my salt keeps forming clumps in the shaker. How can I prevent this? — Sandy in Florida

Sandy, putting a few rice kernels inside the shaker will help cut down on moisture. You also can try storing the shaker with a drinking glass turned upside down to cover it. This will work for sugar, too. — Heloise

One egg short

Dear Heloise: What can I do if I’m one egg short when I’m right in the middle of a recipe? — Beth in Arizona