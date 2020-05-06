Hints from Heloise: Glass-top stove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Heloise: Is it safe for me to use my cast iron skillet on my glass-top stove? I prefer cast iron because it gets hot quicker and stays hot a lot longer than other pots and pans. My stove instruction manual doesn't mention it, and my cookbooks haven't been helpful. -- Dee B., Churubusco, Ind.

Dee, using an iron skillet on a glass-top stove is not really recommended. First, weight is a concern. An iron skillet is heavy, especially when filled with food. If you drop it on the stovetop it could break or crack your glass-top stove. Cast iron has a rough finish, which could also scratch the surface. So, if you do decide to cook with cast iron, never slide it over the stovetop. However, if your iron skillet is coated on the bottom with a porcelain enamel, it might not damage the stovetop, but make sure the finish is very smooth. -- Heloise

LET THE AIR OUT

Dear Heloise: I found that if you soak eggs in tap water for about 15 minutes before boiling, air bubbles escape through the shell, allowing water to go in, releasing the skin from the egg. Then, boil the eggs for 10 minutes and then plunge them into ice water. Crack the egg when cooled and it almost peels itself. -- Jeanne R., North Canton, Ohio

