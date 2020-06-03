Hints from Heloise: Freezing cookies

AVOID THE MESS

Dear Heloise: I became tired of wiping down my granite countertops while cooking, especially during a detailed dinner.

I have a middle island in my kitchen. Before I start cooking, I lay a beach towel down and place my cooking instruments on top. When finished, I lift off the towel, and "presto!" it's as clean as when I started. -- Barbara P., North Muskegon, Mich.

LEFTOVER BROTH

Dear Heloise: I always seem to have leftover broth when I make stews or soups. I used to toss it out, but now I freeze it in ice cube trays and save it for future use. It's easy and economical to just remove what I need the next time I cook. The rest goes back in the freezer for another supper at another time. -- Glenda in Nebraska

NITTY GRITTY OF SCALLOPS

Dear Heloise: Little bits of sand in sea scallops can be really annoying. No matter how well I rinse them, there's always a little crunch. Do you have any hints on how to get the grit out? -- Judy, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Judy, the best scallops come from "diver scallops" and are also considered environmentally friendly. The majority of scallops are caught by drag nets, which are pulled across the ocean floor. Diver scallops are gathered by the diver's hands, which results in less sand in the scallops. But they may be hard to find, so if the scallops you purchased are a little gritty, try rinsing each one quickly by hand under cold water, then thoroughly pat dry before cooking. -- Heloise

