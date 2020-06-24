Hints from Heloise: Fluffy scrambled eggs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Heloise: When I see the advertisements for scrambled eggs, they always look so fluffy and light. I can't seem to get mine like that. Do I have to put in some water? Help me! -- Amy R., Anaheim, Calif.

Amy, first and foremost, whisk the eggs vigorously for at least 30 seconds to be sure they are fully beaten and airy. You can add a little milk or water while whisking.

But the trick to making tasty, fluffy scrambled eggs is in the cooking. Lightly coat the pan with butter, and when the pan is fully heated, pour in the eggs, then use a spatula to push the eggs away from the edge toward the center of the pan. For even cooking, keep pushing until the eggs are no longer runny. Turn the heat off when the eggs are almost done and as soon as they no longer have runny spots, take them off the stove. Serve immediately. It may take some practice, but delicious scrambles are worth the effort. -- Heloise

SAVE THE BRINE

Dear Heloise: I enjoy gourmet pickles, and I quickly eat them up. Recently, a reader shared how she reused brine, so I thought I would add to the idea. I just hate to pour all that good flavor in the brine that is left over down the drain.