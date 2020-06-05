Hints from Heloise: Fake cures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Heloise: Recently the federal government shut down a fake website that was peddling a cure for COVID-19. In fact, there have been several sites claiming to have a cure. These "cures" are not only ineffective, but in some cases may be dangerous. This disease needs more time and study before an effective vaccine is found, but researchers are doing all they can to find the answer to this deadly pandemic. Until a vaccine is found, please practice the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; keep washing your hands and disinfecting the many things you touch daily. Don't forget door handles and the TV remote, as well as your computer mouse and cellphone. -- Frank in California

CLEAN TOYS, HEALTHY KIDS

Dear Heloise: When I visit the doctor with my small children, I always bring along their favorite toys to play with. Most doctor's offices have children's books and toys in their waiting rooms, but you can never be sure they are properly sanitized. This is especially worrisome now that we've experienced COVID-19. I also make sure to wipe down their toys with sanitizer after leaving. -- Laura in Colorado