Hints from Heloise: Extra workspace

Dear Heloise: I have limited space in my laundry room, and I wanted to use the tops of my washer and dryer as a clothes-folding surface, but smaller items would fall into the space between them. I looked online for manufactured work surfaces, but they were too expensive. Then I came up with an idea. I bought an inexpensive, 3-foot-by-5-foot rubber floor mat that I was able to cut to size. Now my problem is solved. -- Dee, Sacramento, Calif.

THE STATUE OF LIBERTY

Dear Heloise: I was told the Statue of Liberty was actually a lighthouse. Is this true, or is this just a myth? -- Jack in Oregon

Jack, yes, that was the original plan. President Grover Cleveland had the Statue of Liberty placed under the care of the Lighthouse Board. Although attempts were made to upgrade the illumination system, Lady Liberty's torch didn't provide enough light to be visible at night.

Even though the Statue of Liberty made a poor lighthouse, it became a welcoming symbol for many immigrants who came to this country, and today is considered a National Monument under the care of the National Park Service. -- Heloise

LEFTOVERS

Dear Heloise: Years ago, my mother-in-law taught me that many recipes taste better if you add bouillon instead of just plain water to leftover stews and soups. You also can add some fresh spices, pasta or rice to extend your leftovers and give them a new flavor. -- Loretta in Michigan

DEATH TO SLUGS

Dear Heloise: A very easy way to get rid of slugs is to spread large leaves from cabbage or lettuce around your garden. The snails and slugs will gravitate toward the leaves for a meal instead of your plants. You can then gather up the snails and slugs, still clinging to the leaves, and place them in a pail of soapy water or lay them out where hungry birds can eat them. Gone is the "yuck" factor of having to pick up the slug or snail. -- Sharon in Tennessee

SOLAR LIGHT SAVER

Dear Heloise: One night when a powerful storm hit our area, the power went out. Naturally, the flashlight batteries were dead, and I couldn't find batteries or a candle anywhere in the house. The only lights I could see were the solar lights in my yard. So I grabbed a couple and brought them inside. They worked great and lasted for the duration of the storm and until the lights came back on. Then I decided since they worked well for me, I'd share the love and buy a few for family and friends. -- George, Buffalo, N.Y.

OUR WEBSITE

Dear Readers: Have you taken time to check out our new website? If you haven't, go to www.Heloise.com and find answers to many of your questions, adorable pet stories and photos, recipes and much more.

