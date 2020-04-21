Hints from Heloise: Crispy bacon
Hints from Heloise: Crispy bacon

Dear Heloise: We love the taste of crispy bacon. Disposing of all that hot, melted fat can be a problem. When the end edge of the package of my uncooked bacon has at least an inch or more of solid fat, I use my kitchen shears and cut that cold, solid fat off and throw it in the trash while it is still cold and solid. When I cook my bacon, it has less fat to melt. -- Sid, via email

COOKIES FROM CAKE MIX

Dear Heloise: I really enjoy your hints and recipes in the Express-News, especially the recipe for making cookies using a box of cake mix. Unfortunately, I have misplaced your recipe. Could you please reprint it? -- Margaret D., San Antonio, Texas

Margaret, the cookies from cake mix is one of our most often-requested recipes, so here it is:

You'll need:

1 box cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Mix ONLY the above ingredients in a large bowl until blended. Drop the batter by spoonsful onto an ungreased baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Put the baking sheet on a middle rack. Bake for 8-10 minutes. You must watch them carefully because they will brown quickly. Ovens vary, so stand by for the first batch.

You'll find this and several other great cooking hints and recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's All Time Favorite Recipes." It's packed with time-saving and economical recipes that are sure to please you and your family. To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: Choose any flavor cake mix you'd like and add up to 1/4 cup of chopped nuts, raisins or chocolate chips. -- Heloise

RECYCLE THOSE REUSEABLES

Dear Heloise: My family and I feel it's important to reuse everything we can and to repurpose items we would have thrown away only 10 years ago. I buy dried fruit and nuts in sturdy, re-closable bags. These bags are wonderful for packing carrot sticks, celery, pickles or crackers for children's lunches, snacks or picnics. -- Cody in Vermont

LEFTOVER HOT DOG BUNS

Dear Heloise: I always have leftover hot dog buns after a barbeque, but I never know what to do with them. They dry out so quickly. Any suggestions? -- Jodi in Utah

Jodi, just slice them into sticks, butter them and sprinkle on a little Parmesan cheese and garlic powder. Place on a baking sheet and toast them in your oven to bake until golden brown on top. They're great as a snack or with spaghetti or lasagna. -- Heloise

PLATE WARMER

Dear Heloise: I use my toaster oven all the time. When I'm heating up dinner or some leftovers, I place my plate on top of the toaster oven, and while my dinner is getting heated, so is my plate. This helps keep my food warm for a longer period of time. -- Ellen in Oregon

