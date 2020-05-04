Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's Sound Off is about short appliance cords:

Dear Heloise: My Sound Off is about the length of appliance cords. Why is it that appliances like coffee makers or toasters have such short cords? I have one outlet near the counter in the kitchen where I use these appliances, and the cords don't reach unless the appliances are touching each other. Maybe manufacturers will see my complaint and make longer cords or retractable ones. -- Betty in New York

Betty, I agree. Appliance cords need to be long enough to reach the outlet, leaving room for all appliances to work safely. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Some new uses for old magazines:

* Before painting a windowpane, dampen the edges of a magazine page and press against the glass to keep paint off. It removes easily when done.

* Wrap a present in a colorful page.

* Paste a page on the outside of an old wastepaper basket.

* In a pinch, use a magazine as a trivet to keep hot dishes from scorching a tabletop. -- Heloise

BAKED ITALIAN CHICKEN

Dear Heloise: Since I love so many of your recipes, I was hoping that you would have a chicken casserole recipe you would share. -- Marcie in Wisconsin

Marcie, here is just what you're looking for! You'll need:

1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts

1 (8 ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

If you like this easy-to-fix dinner, you'll enjoy all the tasty recipes I have in my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes." To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/All Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Since we are all cooking at home more these days, casseroles provide everything you need for the meal in one dish. Easy preparation; easy cleanup. -- Heloise

TIES REVISED

Dear Heloise: Since my husband retired, he never wears neckties anymore. I started thinking about ways to reuse them and came up with a couple of fun ideas. I sewed them together to make an eclectic, colorful tote bag. Or you can use them to create original designs when quilting or making pillows. -- Terri in Massachusetts

Teri, I love these ideas! They can make such meaningful gifts full of memories. -- Heloise

KIDDY POOL

Dear Heloise: If you have a child's wading pool but it's leaky or has seen better days, just fill it with sand and let the kids play in it. -- Trisha in Texas

Trisha, this is a great way to recycle and entertain your kids, especially now that they are at home more. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isaac Cody Williams
Obituaries

Isaac Cody Williams

Isaac Cody Williams, 16, loving Son of Kecia Williams and Big Brother of Kristina Williams, passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 9, 2020, a…

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck
Obituaries

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck

Andrew "Andy" Chris Hermreck passed away peacefully at his ranch in Paulina, Oregon on April 23rd, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1949 at th…

Dear Abby: Wife laughs off man's pleas to end long marriage
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Wife laughs off man's pleas to end long marriage

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem I can't fix. I have been married for 54 years. For the last 20 we have slept in different bedrooms. I get no affection from my wife, and everything has to be her way. We no longer have anything in common except our children and grandchildren who, for the most part, come to me only when they need something.

Obituaries

Gustavo Martinez, Jr.

Gustavo Martinez, Jr., 17, of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenom…

Obituaries

Isaac Williams

Isaac Williams, a resident of Santa Maria, passed away on April 9th, 2020, at the age of 16. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori …

Obituaries

Linda Hunt

  • Updated

Linda Hunt, 69, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crema…

Mark James Harrington
Obituaries

Mark James Harrington

Mark James Harrington, 65, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. He was born in Maine and moved to California when he was 7 years old.

Obituaries

Ernesto Pacheco

Ernesto Pacheco, 61, of Oceano passed away April 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News