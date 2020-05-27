Hints from Heloise: Cookie time

Mix all of the ingredients well and refrigerate for an hour or so. If you need a larger batch, just double the amounts listed.

FYI: If you want to cut calories, spread the Olive Nut recipe on large lettuce leaves instead of crackers or bread. -- Heloise

NOT SO CRUMBY

Dear Heloise: When a recipe calls for breadcrumbs as a binding agent, such as in crab cakes, I use instant mashed potatoes. The instant mashed potatoes work a little better than breadcrumbs to hold all the ingredients together and allow me to form perfectly shaped round patties. It also gives a richer taste to the food. -- Janet in Virginia

NO MESS TACOS

Dear Heloise: While watching sports together, my husband and two sons often request that I make tacos for them. I always hated the mess that was left when they took the first bite and the taco shell broke.