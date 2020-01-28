Hike near Gaviota Peak scheduled for Saturday

A nature hike along Trespass Trail near Gaviota Peak will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Los Padres ForestWatch and Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance and is free and open to all.
The hike will be led by ForestWatch naturalist and conservation director Bryant Baker through an area that burned in 2004.
Baker will discuss chaparral fire ecology, point out native plants like the ceanothus species — sometimes called California lilacs — that are currently blooming and other features unique to the location.
Attendees are asked to park at the trailhead which may require a $2 fee. The hike is approximately four miles round-trip and categorized as challenging, especially to first-time hikers.
On Feb. 8, native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead a plant identification full moon/ sunset herb walk to a vista point above the Ojai Valley.
The hike will not be led to the peak but instead focus on exploring fire ecology. This trail is steep in some areas, so wearing shoes with good traction is recommended.
Attendees should bring a water bottle or hydration pack, 1-2 liters or more; sunscreen or sun-protective clothing and a large snack or lunch.
For questions or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/firehike-gaviota-peak-area-tickets-91350538921 or email Bryant Baker at bryant@lpfw.org
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.