Hike near Gaviota Peak scheduled for Saturday

Hike near Gaviota Peak scheduled for Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Gaviota Peak trail

Gaviota Peak Trail.

 Marga Cooley, Staff

A nature hike along Trespass Trail near Gaviota Peak will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Los Padres ForestWatch and Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance and is free and open to all. 

The hike will be led by ForestWatch naturalist and conservation director Bryant Baker through an area that burned in 2004. 

Baker will discuss chaparral fire ecology, point out native plants like the ceanothus species — sometimes called California lilacs — that are currently blooming and other features unique to the location.

Attendees are asked to park at the trailhead which may require a $2 fee. The hike is approximately four miles round-trip and categorized as challenging, especially to first-time hikers.

The hike will not be led to the peak but instead focus on exploring fire ecology. This trail is steep in some areas, so wearing shoes with good traction is recommended. 

Attendees should bring a water bottle or hydration pack, 1-2 liters or more; sunscreen or sun-protective clothing and a large snack or lunch.

For questions or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/firehike-gaviota-peak-area-tickets-91350538921 or email Bryant Baker at bryant@lpfw.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eugene (Gene) Brizzolara
Obituaries

Eugene (Gene) Brizzolara

  • Updated

Eugene (Gene) Brizzolara passed away on January 16, 2020. He was 81. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on November 14th, 1938 to Attilio …

Obituaries

Zoila R. Ramirez

  • Updated

Zoila R. Ramirez, 58, of Santa Maria, passed away January 16, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Trinie Munoz Martinez
Obituaries

Trinie Munoz Martinez

  • Updated

Our beloved Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Trinie Munoz Martinez, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020. Dad wa…

Inez Valle Moreno
Obituaries

Inez Valle Moreno

Inez Valle Moreno, of Guadalupe, California, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Santa Maria, California. She was 88 years young.

Arthur Wallace Foster, Jr.
Obituaries

Arthur Wallace Foster, Jr.

  • Updated

Arthur Wallace Foster, Jr. of San Antonio passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Pleasanton. He was born January 14, 1945 in Atascadero, Cal…

Obituaries

Placido L. Armenta

  • Updated

Placido L. Armenta, 68, of Santa Maria, passed away January 15, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Obituaries

Roberto A. Ramirez

  • Updated

Roberto A. Ramirez, 64, of Santa Maria, passed away January 16, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News