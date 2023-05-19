Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: After we retired, my husband and I bought a one-bedroom condo on the island of Maui, Hawaii. We always wanted to live here, and we made that dream a reality. Unfortunately, too many people thought they could just camp out in our living room. Some brought their kids and expected us to babysit for them while they took in the sights. A few others were people we barely knew.

We finally sent out an email that explained we are not a hotel and would not have room for visitors in a one-bedroom condo. We also requested that they visit us only if we invite them, because we were always busy with one project or another. We both work two days a week at jobs we love!

Did we alienate some people? Yes, and as far as we were concerned, they were never really friends, just people with no manners who wanted to use us for free food, accommodations, babysitting and more. Mahalo and aloha. -- James and Anna, Maui, Hawaii

