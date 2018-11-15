Jim and Julia Billington and their nonprofit Hidden Wings have served more than 1,000 young adults with autism over the last decade, helping them lead productive lives -- and make friends.
The Santa Ynez Valley nonprofit, founded in 2008, will celebrate 10 years of service on Dec. 1 with a community Open House.
Before relocating to the Valley, Jim Billington said he left his post as a reverend of a large Episcopal church in Northern California, and his wife, Julia, uprooted her medical practice. Their four sons — two of which were on the spectrum — came along for the ride.
Knowing that many children with autism eventually grow up looking to find their place in the world, Jim said, the need led him. The pair launched Hidden Wings not long after arriving in the Valley.
“We started out with one teacher, one student, and one activity — and a hike on a Thursday afternoon,” said Billington, noting that like many well-known innovations, Hidden Wings also started in their garage. “Fast forward 10 years and we’ve worked with hundreds of students, focusing on their gifts, not their deficits. We work every day against society’s dour predictions and inevitabilities: the menial jobs, the mental flat-lining, the total dependence, the lack of talents.”
Operating out of its Solvang headquarters, located at 517 Atterdag Road, Hidden Wings continues to serve students who travel from all over Santa Barbara County, and beyond, to take part in classes that promote bonding, physical fitness and identifying meaningful careers, according to Billington.
"Since we began our full time program, nearly half of our students come from Lompoc and Santa Maria," he added.
Students have the opportunity to work or intern at commercial businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley, learning job-specific skills and participating in specialized music therapy and physical education to build teamwork, fitness, and social skills. The courses offered also focus on helping students to develop independent living skills as well as showing them how to become active community members, Billington explained.
Therapeutic drumming, horseback riding, hiking and kayaking are some activities they offer, giving students an opportunity to create lasting friendships.
"Our digital arts and life skills courses also help prepare students for real jobs, and some students have even launched a new gardening business or sold crafts at the local farmers market," he added. “We provide students with the rhythm, the routine and a sense of purpose.”
A new approach has also been opening Hidden Wings’ doors to young adults with other developmental disabilities, many of whom benefit from the same social and life skills training.
“We are constantly trying new things, realizing there isn’t a one-size-fits-all,” explained Billington.
For parents who were instrumental in getting Hidden Wings off the ground, the nonprofit is a lifeline, he says. Molly Ballantine said of her son, “Hidden Wings has been a lifesaver for our son, and for us, in so many ways. He’s made friends and enthusiastically looks forward to being a part of every activity offered. How critical the need is for more programs in communities everywhere, as our young children with autism are quickly becoming adults with autism.”
According to CDC data, one in 59 children are born with autism, and nearly 80 percent of those diagnosed with autism haven’t yet reached adulthood.
The Billington family of Hidden Wings is inviting the community to their anniversary celebration as a “thank you” for being good neighbors and staunch supporters. Among their supporters, Billington says, is the Grateful Dead's drummer Mickey Hart, former First Lady Tipper Gore, and the late Oliver Sacks.
“Without them, we would not — and could not — continue to operate,” he said.
Members of the public are invited to attend the event on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at their 517 Atterdag headquarters.
For more information, contact the Billingtons at 805-705-3918. To learn more about the organization, visit http://hiddenwings.org/