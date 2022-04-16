We had more than 100 bunnies submitted for this year's coloring contest with artists using markers, crayons and colored pencils. There were mixed-medium submissions using marker and crayon, some great work in the background of the image and some really inspired use of negative space.

Here are the winners of our contest —voted on by the Santa Maria Times staff — by age bracket and an overall winner. We included a few honorable mentions that didn't win, but we couldn't quite leave off of our list.

A big thank you goes to our sponsor Gavin's Books at 230 Betteravia Road, Suite K, in Santa Maria. Age bracket winners received a $25 gift card to Gavin's and the overall winner received a $50 gift card. Stop by their store to shop a large selection of used and new books. Their children's section is loaded with books for kids of all ages.

A special thank you also to the Santa Maria Public Library, the Orcutt Public Library, The Salty Brigade Restaurant and Creative Beginnings Preschool in Old Orcutt for hosting a few of our bunnies and handing them out to potential artists. Our "Draw your Mom" contest in honor of Mothers' Day is coming up soon, so cut out the form or download it online and share your vision of Mom with the world.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

