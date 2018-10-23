The Mission Hope Cancer Center continues to achieve recognition for quality via its latest honor, accomplished through a comprehensive three-year long approval process and capped off by a rigorous survey of its programs, facilities and patient outcomes.
The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) has granted a three year accreditation without deficiencies. This quality designation assures that the highest standards of care for patients with disease of the breast are practiced and accomplished. The fulfillment of these requirements took a team approach that encompassed the quality leadership from our cancer program including breast imaging, pathology, genetic management, surgical care, nursing, medical and radiation oncology, cancer registry, clinical research, cancer rehabilitation, and survivorship program.
“The accreditation is really a feather in our cap that lends prestige to our programs, and lets patients know they are indeed receiving the best in quality care. The standards of accreditation are high, and we’re very proud of our accomplishment,” said Dr. Monica Rocco, founding physician of the Marian Breast Care Program. “The designation recognizes our comprehensive, integrative, multidisciplinary care. It takes into account the variety of services provided — psychosocial, transportation, rehabilitation, risk assessment, lymphedema management, and integrative medicine which can include yoga and other exercise programs, as well as music, art, massage and the survivorship program,” Rocco said.
The survey also included an in-depth look at the center’s quality outcomes. “They assess whether or not we are meeting the national average for lumpectomies versus mastectomies, how we are maintaining with genetic testing, are we providing enough reconstruction, and are we meeting the needs to prevent lymphedema. The process even includes tracking complications, outcomes and analysis of survival — it is quite impressive,” Rocco continued.
In addition, Mission Hope offers the area’s only Breast Nurse Navigator Program. When a patient receives a breast cancer diagnosis, our nurse navigator helps her coordinate all aspects of care, from treatment to counseling to transportation. Nurse Navigators guide patients and their families through understanding their diagnosis and treatment options, communicating with their health care team, and informing patients about financial counseling, clinical trials, genetic counseling and other services critical to their care.
Through NAPBC accreditation, the Mission Hope team strives to uphold our vision of providing exceptional care to every patient, every day, with a spirit of warmth, friendliness, and personal pride.
Dr. Monica Rocco is board certified General Surgeon who has devoted her surgical practice to caring for patients with breast disease and providing diagnosis and care before, during and after surgery. Dr. Rocco also serves as a member of the Marian Regional Medical Center’s specialized surgical staff and oversees the Mission Hope Breast Care Center. She is also the Surgical Director of Marian Cancer Care. Dr. Rocco has been recognized for her work in breast preservation surgery and has expertise in genetics, and can counsel and perform gene testing for hereditary cancers including breast, ovarian, colorectal and melanoma. She can be reached at 805-346-3456.