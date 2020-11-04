Your Cancer Answers: Why is Medicare open enrollment important to me?

Question: Why is Medicare open enrollment important to me?
Every year Medicare enrollees have the opportunity to review their coverage and make changes to ensure they have the coverage they need for the next calendar year. You may have received an Annual Notice of Changes in the mail which should not be ignored. Reviewing your coverage is a task that is especially important for cancer patients because your treatment needs may have changed and you want to be sure your insurance will be helpful to you. In addition, your current plan(s) may have changed in cost and or benefits.
The Medicare system is a bit of puzzle with many parts such as Original Medicare, supplemental plans (Medigap), prescription drug coverage (Part D plans) and advantage plans (Part C).
There are ways to learn more and get the information you need. For example, there is a 2021 ‘Medicare and You’ handbook available for review. There is also a ‘Medicare Plan Finder’ on the Medicare.gov website where you can enter your prescriptions to compare coverage options and shop for health plans personalized to you. There are also free counseling services in the community such as HICAP.
Another crucial piece of the puzzle is to know enrollment deadlines to avoid any penalty fees. You need to know what the best option is available to you given your specific needs and budget restrictions. Medicare paired with the right Medigap plan can provide 100% coverage for many services such as: Inpatient hospital cancer care, surgeries related to cancer, oncologist office visits, chemotherapy, radiation, medications to ease side effects, skilled nursing care, home health services, durable medical equipment, physical therapy and rehabilitation, home care services and/or Hospice or end of life care.
If you do not sign up for Medigap policy you face paying about 20% of all your medical expenses which is much more than most people can afford. Remember, open enrollment is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 with changes effective on Jan. 1, 2021.
Join us to for an informational virtual workshop on ZOOM, on Tuesday Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. This safe event will be presented by HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program). HICAP will present information and answer questions about open enrollment and about the different options available to you in order to make informed choices. Get answers to your question about Medicare Basics, Medicare Supplements (Medigap), Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C), and Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D). Please call Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-346-3402 to register for this ZOOM meeting.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care Services invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@chw.edu
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!