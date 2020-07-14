Your Cancer Answers: What role does diet play for my immune system?

Question: While a number of factors can affect the strength of your immune system, a well-balanced diet can certainly help boost your immune system. A well balanced-diet includes a variety of nutrients. In general, it is best to include protein with each meal and snack, aim for at least 2 cups of fruit and 2 ½ cups of vegetables each day, and make at least ½ of your grain choices whole grain. There are certain nutrients that are particularly beneficial to the immune system.
Protein is one of the key nutrients. You can get protein from animal sources such as meat, poultry, seafood, milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs. Protein is found in some plant foods too, such as beans, lentils, peas, nuts, seeds, tofu, and tempeh. Consuming foods with probiotics is also important. These foods include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, miso, and kimchi. Omega-3’s are also valuable and can be found in walnuts, flaxseed, chia seeds, hemp hearts, fatty fish, edamame, and vegetable oils with omega 3’s. Fresh herbs and spices that contain immune boosting properties include garlic, onion, turmeric, ginger (grated from its natural form), and cinnamon.
Vitamins and minerals play a major role in immune health; however, it is preferable to meet your body’s vitamin and mineral needs through food instead of supplements. Specific vitamins and minerals impact the immune system in a positive way. Vitamin A is one such vitamin, which is found in sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli, spinach, red bell peppers, apricots, eggs, and fortified foods like milks and cereals. Another is vitamin C which is found in foods such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kiwi. Vitamin D is another, found in fatty fish, eggs, fortified foods like some milks, juice, and cereals, and mushrooms under UV light. Make sure to get Vitamin E as well, found in fortified cereals, sunflower seeds, almonds, hazelnuts, peanut butter, and vegetable oils such as sunflower or safflower. Finally, don’t forget zinc, found in meat, poultry, seafood, milk, whole grains, beans, seeds, and nuts.
Also, ensure you practice food safety! This means it is important to cook food to proper temperatures. When it comes to fresh produce, thoroughly rinse and scrub it with a clean brush. Also use clean cutting boards and utensils to avoid-cross contamination. Cut away any bruised or damaged areas. It is recommended to avoid raw sprouts, especially if your immune system is already compromised.
If you or a loved one with cancer have been delaying nutrition counseling due to COVID-19 concerns, make note we are taking all proper safety precautions and our Clinical Registered Dietitian Colleen Seung is available to support you safely in your cancer journey.
