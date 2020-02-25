Your Cancer Answers: What new eating and exercise tips can I try?

Question: What new eating and exercise tips can I try with spring right around the corner?
When spring time comes along, fresh and new ideas are brought to life. There are many ways to eat more healthfully. One method is to fill half your plate with fruits and veggies at meals. Or, try having meatless meals made with plant-based proteins such as beans, tofu, and tempeh.
Another way to make healthy choices is to read food labels to choose foods lower in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. Also, it is recommended to eat seafood twice a week (salmon, trout, oysters and sardines are higher in omega-3s and lower in mercury). Something else to try is to pick a new fruit, vegetable or whole grain product each time you shop for groceries.
There are different ways to add more exercise to your life as well. Try walking more by picking the furthest parking spot in the parking lot. Take the stairs whenever you can. Consider joining a group exercise class or find a workout buddy. Move more around the house — stay active by doing yard work, gardening, making home repairs, and even vacuuming or mopping. Make physical activity a regular part of your schedule by putting it on your calendar. Determine what exercises you can do regardless of weather; for example, on days you cannot walk outside consider mall walking, indoor cycling, or indoor swimming.
You can use the above tips to help set goals that are SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, time-bound). For example, turn “I’m going to eat more plant based protein” into “Starting next week I will substitute meat with plant-based protein at dinner two days per week” or turn “I’m going to exercise more” into “Starting next week I will participate in yoga class every Monday and Wednesday”. Small steps will add up to create lasting, beneficial lifestyle changes.
Come join our Registered Dietitian, Colleen Seung, and our Cancer Exercise Trainer, John Malinowski, for our upcoming Healthy Eating and Activity for Living (HEAL) Class where the subject will be “Spring into Action with Healthy Eating and Exercise Tips”. It will take place at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria on Thursday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, April 22, at 3 p.m. Please call 805-474-5300 in Arroyo Grande or 805-219-4673 in Santa Maria to make a reservation.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org