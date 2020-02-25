Your Cancer Answers: What new eating and exercise tips can I try?

Question: What new eating and exercise tips can I try with spring right around the corner?

When spring time comes along, fresh and new ideas are brought to life. There are many ways to eat more healthfully. One method is to fill half your plate with fruits and veggies at meals. Or, try having meatless meals made with plant-based proteins such as beans, tofu, and tempeh.

Another way to make healthy choices is to read food labels to choose foods lower in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. Also, it is recommended to eat seafood twice a week (salmon, trout, oysters and sardines are higher in omega-3s and lower in mercury). Something else to try is to pick a new fruit, vegetable or whole grain product each time you shop for groceries.

