Your Cancer Answers: What local resources are available to those diagnosed with breast cancer?

Question: What local resources are available to those diagnosed with breast cancer?
Breast cancer is the most common cancer with one in eight diagnosed in their lifetime. To put these facts into perspective, a women receives a breast cancer diagnosis every two minutes. The good news is that that we are in step with national progress, in that we are diagnosing breast cancer at an earlier stage and that we are able to offer patients the latest and most effective diagnostic and treatment options, all in a very timely manner.
Breast cancer is a highly personal journey. At Mission Hope Cancer Center, our role is to serve as an expert guide, helping patients and their families navigate through the treatment process with compassion and support - all under one roof. Our specialized services include advanced imaging technology on site; timely appointments and less waiting time; dedicated breast surgeon; free one-on-one guidance with a certified breast nurse navigator; personalized care and individualized treatment plans.
The role of the oncology nurse navigator is to start out by answering any questions patients may have. As an oncology education specialist and often a patient’s first point of contact with the health care system, the nurse navigator ensures each patient understands their unique breast cancer diagnosis and how to organize next steps throughout their continuum of care, ensuring timely coordination of a wide variety of resources. Patients are often already overwhelmed with information, so nurse navigators try to focus on what is most important while giving patients plenty of time to ask questions.
Research has shown that actively engaging in a support group helps to manage the physical, emotional and practical challenges a breast cancer diagnosis can bring. Support groups offer a safe and empowering setting where to implement important life changes, develop new attitudes and forge meaningful personal connections.
Join us on Zoom for this new support group led by Julie Neiggemann, RN, MSN, Oncology Nurse Navigator, to share valuable information and resources to manage the physical, emotional and practical challenges a breast cancer diagnosis can bring. Topics to discuss can include the following: lifestyle recommendations, nutrition and exercise, lowering your risk of recurrence, appropriate follow-up care, genetic counseling, financial assistance programs, and when to talk to your doctor.
Neiggemann, RN, MSN, brings many years of experience in both oncology and education to her position as an Oncology Nurse Navigator at Mission Hope. With a commitment to whole person care, she values delivering health care with empathy and compassion to each patient as she provides education, support, and patient connection with resources. For more information and/or to register for an upcoming breast cancer support group meeting over Zoom on July 20 and Aug. 17 from 4–5:30 p.m., please contact Julie at 805-346-3405.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!