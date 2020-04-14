Your Cancer Answers: What is the role of the oncology pharmacist?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: What is the role of the oncology pharmacist?

The challenges in cancer care are ongoing. The increasing complexity of treatment regimens, new drugs and indications and the advances in immunotherapy have led to the need for oncology pharmacists and pharmacy staff to be an integral part of a successful cancer program. Mission Hope provides this important service.

Oncology dedicated pharmacists are a very important part of the cancer care team. Oncology pharmacists are actively engaged in all aspects of care — from chemotherapy dose preparation and safety checks to educating patients about side effects. They possess specialized knowledge about medications and work with the medical and nursing staff to maximize the benefits of drug therapy while minimizing the side effects, helping to achieve the best possible outcomes. Due to the need for pharmacists to have focused oncology expertise, oncology has been recognized as its own specialty and pharmacists can receive a board certification in oncology. This is why we feel it is important at Mission Hope to have a team of dedicated oncology pharmacists to ensure high standards and patient safety. Our facilities have oncology dedicated pharmacists on staff and available to our patients.