Your Cancer Answers: What is the role of the nurse navigator in cancer care?

Question: What is the role of the Nurse Navigator in Cancer Care?

A new cancer diagnosis can be incredibly overwhelming, from the first news of diagnosis, through multiple tests and procedures, meeting with physicians and the different members of their healthcare team, and the journey thereafter. Much of this occurs in a fragmented healthcare system, which can sometimes lead to anxiety or a sense of loneliness along the way.

This is where Nurse Navigators can be a guiding light, and a connection between what is disconnected.

What is a nurse navigator? Nurse navigators are specialized Registered Nurses who help patients chart a course through their cancer journey. They provide education and support, serve as a liaison between members of the healthcare team, and help connect patients to other supportive services, such as social work or nutritional counseling. Nurse Navigators educate, advocate for, encourage, empower, counsel, and listen to patients as they walk through diagnosis, treatment, and beyond.